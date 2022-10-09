Central Western Daily

NSW Government funded Orange Youth Hub could be developed near Moulder Park

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
October 9 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Newman, Nyassa Campbell, Annette Steele and Kayla Sutherland are hopeful of developing a youth hub in town. Picture by Riley Krause.

Plans are in the works to develop a multi-million dollar youth hub near the centre of town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.