Plans are in the works to develop a multi-million dollar youth hub near the centre of town.
The Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council put forward an application for $2.7 million dollars to transform the building at the Moulder Park netball complex. The funding would come through the NSW Government's Regional Youth Investment Program which was announced at the current Orange Youth Hub in September.
Annette Steele is the CEO at the OLALC and said that should they be successful, this youth hub would compliment the Glenroi hub - which is run by Orange City Council - rather than replace it.
"It's about having spaces where kids can come do activities and have some mentors. It's not just for Aboriginal kids either, it's for all youth," she said.
"We would have staff there through the week, just for parents to drop in, have a chat and see how they can be supported."
The idea is that it would be open six days a week - likely Tuesday through Sunday - with the possibility of opening late at night.
Michael Newman is a board member at OLALC and said providing a safe space close to the centre of town was crucial.
"It's really pivotal to use the areas around the CBD, because that's where our young mob and families are congregating," he said.
"Even at the bus stops, you'll see families there and it would be great for them to have a short walk down the road to access support. It creates that awareness around some of our vulnerable and disadvantaged families in Orange.
"The whole community needs to identify and sympathise with the situations of people."
Applications for the Regional Youth Investment Program closed on October 4, with the government set to provide a total of $40million worth of funding for projects.
This is not the first time that a youth hub has been proposed for the site, with discussions regarding its viability discussed by council more than a decade ago.
Ultimately, that plan did not go ahead, but Ms Steele is hopeful they will be successful this time around.
"I don't know any parent or adult who doesn't want the best for children. It's just about how we get that to happen," she said.
"We're not here to tell people what to do because that's not our job. It's about supporting them and helping families and kids make decisions for themselves."
As well as the building itself, Ms Steele said that they would be able to utilise the nearby Moulder Park to run outdoor activities for the kids.
The building itself is an OLALC asset, something Mr Newman believes strengthens their funding case.
"It's always going to be dependent on government funding in terms of sustainability," he added.
"It's not something you can run as a business to generate income. It's always going to be fairly unfunded work and that's the investment of local state and federal government to address these issues. It is going to be a government investment.
"It would help divert those youth justice issues into some positive stuff."
The maximum amount of funding that any one project can be granted under this particular scheme is $3million, with the money expected to be available to successful applicants by early 2023.
When the funding announcement was made, Katrina Hausia from Orange Council indicated they would be applying for a grant to move the current Youth Hub into the CBD. This proposal is separate to the one put forward by the OLALC.
