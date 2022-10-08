With a desire to present theatrical productions from a new perspective, Peter Young formed the Pinnacle Players, an Orange-based group of actors presenting immersive theatrical experiences in non-traditional venues.
With that in mind Mr Young's next production, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution is set in the historic Carcoar Courthouse, following on from two other plays set in equally unusual, but fitting locations.
"Our first production, the award-winning comedy, ART, combines a play musing on the validity of a controversial painting and how the fallout affects friendships, with the atmosphere and environment of a real working art gallery," he said.
"Our second production, The Vicar of Dibley, was staged in the Heritage Hall at Orange Public School which looks and feels like a church hall."
Witness for the Prosecution follows the trials of Londoner Leonard Vole who stands accused of murdering rich widow Emily French.
The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and Mr Vole's fight to escape the hangman's noose.
The cast includes Sadie Clark, Nick Geoghegan, Alvaro Marques, Greg Pringle, Katie Wallace, Adam Ryder, Campbell Hedley, Catherine Pringle, Len Punch, Mark Logan, Brian Griffiths and Angela Brocklesby-Sattler.
Director is Janice Harris, assistant director is Monique Haigh whilst Peter Young takes on the roles of production manager and shares the role of producer with Jeff Thorn.
Generally regarded as one of Christie's most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end.
Due to the venue's size the play is limited to only 50 people per session and opens on Friday November 4.
SESSION TIMES ARE:
Bookings for the pre-show restaurant essential - phone 6367 3009.
To book tickets go to https://stagecenta.com/
