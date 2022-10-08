Central Western Daily

Witness for the Prosecution to be performed in Carcoar courthouse

Updated October 8 2022 - 6:13am, first published 3:00am
The cast of 'Witness for the Prosecution' outside Carcoar Court House. Picture by Peter Young.

With a desire to present theatrical productions from a new perspective, Peter Young formed the Pinnacle Players, an Orange-based group of actors presenting immersive theatrical experiences in non-traditional venues.

