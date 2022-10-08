Central Western Daily

Newbridge gardens to open for festival

October 8 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newbridge resident Sarah Hunter is opening her garden for the Spring into Art festival. Picture by Mark Logan.

Spring gardens are bursting into life in Newbridge and several are open to visitors during the Spring into Art festival on October 21-23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.