A third car has been burnt out in Orange in a matter of days, with police unable to make any arrests so far.
At around 5am on Friday, October 7, emergency services were called to Glenroi Oval to reports of a car on fire.
Chief Inspector Peter Atkins from Central West Police District said: "Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire.
"A Toyota Rav4 was destroyed. We've established a crime scene and commenced an investigation. We believe the vehicle was stolen from Orange overnight.
"We're investigating that offence and we are investigating a break and enter at a service station in Lucknow."
It is believed the two offences are connected.
This incident comes following a string of burnt out cars in the city. The first of this group happened on October 3 at 10pm, where a car which had been stolen from Spring Hill was set alight at the carpark near Gosling Creek Reserve.
The next took place on the morning of October 5, where a car was torched in a grassy paddock opposite Leura Road, a little more than a kilometre away from where Friday's car fire occurred.
When asked about the string of stolen cars, Mr Atkins said that no arrests had been made as of yet.
"We've got a number of investigations at the moment looking at recently stolen cars," he said.
"There's not been a whole lot, but there's been a few stolen cars. Some have been recovered and three have been burnt out."
Asked whether any of the car fires were connected, Mr Atkins said they were part of "ongoing police investigations."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.