SES crews are focusing their attentions on Molong while specialist flood rescue teams have been deployed as the Central West prepares for heavy rainfall and flooding.
Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed that teams are situated at Bathurst, Forbes and Warren. Additional helicopter support in Orange.
A minor to major flood warning remains in place for the Macquarie River with rising river levels and flooding likely at Molong Creek.
The creek was sitting at 0.61 metres and classed as steady by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) as of Friday morning.
Orange was forecast to receive close to 100 millimetres of rain this week with the majority of that coming on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Orange Airport recorded 27 millimetres on Wednesday. The forecast for Saturday is 35 to 45 millimetres while Sunday could receive between 15 and 20.
State Member for Orange Phil Donato said the electorate should prepare for prolonged flooding with Forbes a particular concern. Two flood response helicopters are also on standby at Parkes.
"This afternoon my office has once again participated in a multi-agency briefing hosted by the Minister for Emergency Services," he said via Facebook.
"The information remains consistent with the advice provided yesterday, with major flooding expected to occur in the Macquarie and Lachlan catchments, with high level flooding expected at Forbes.
"Thunderstorms and rain are likely in the Western area of the Orange electorate this afternoon.
"I do not wish to I necessarily prompt panic, but the advice indicated evacuations may be likely for Forbes if the predicted modelling remains accurate over the next week.
"Forbes locals have experienced relatively recent flooding and those living in or have stock in low lying areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant and make necessary preparations if evacuation eventuates."
On Thursday Mr Donato said that SES were keeping a close eye on Molong over the weekend.
"Areas of the Central West are expected to sustain high level major flooding. Areas subject to minor to major flooding include the Macquarie, Belubula and Lachlan Rivers," he said.
"Areas subject to minor to moderate flooding include Orange, Molong and the Bell River. The Dubbo Incident Control Zone is focusing at this stage on Molong and Eugowra over the weekend."
There are two road closures in proximity to Orange. They are as follows:
There are several sandbagging stations close to Orange as well:
Further afield there are concerns about major flooding north around Dubbo.
Farmers along the Macquarie have already experienced flooding ahead of the expected deluge and on Wednesday Lake Cargelligo broke a 37 year record for largest October daily rainfall when it received 31.4 millimetres.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
