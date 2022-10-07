Commitment to her studies and the community has led to statewide recognition to a graduating Orange High School student
Ella Lamrock is sitting her first HSC exams next week and has been awarded a Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement.
Ella was one of 40 year 12 students from across NSW to receive one of the Ministers Awards.
"It was pretty cool, we got nominated by my deputy principal, I didn't think anything of it," Ella said.
"Then she told me I got it and I said, 'that's pretty cool', I didn't actually know what it was, and then I told my mum and Mum and Dad were pretty happy because they knew what it was.
"It's right across NSW, all the public school in NSW and I think there's a maximum of 40 people that can get it across the state.
I think that commitment to the things you do is what's going to get you places, you can do so many things with your life as long as you stay committed, you can achieve things.- Ella Lamrock
"There was a cool ceremony for it down in Sydney in the town hall and it was all fancy."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the awards for the year 12 students recognise their efforts in academic, sporting, cultural and leadership fields, commitment to their school community and personal values.
"These students, along with their teachers and families, have faced many challenges this year and have achieved against the odds. They are remarkable role models," Ms Mitchell said.
Ella was one of the 2022 school captains and was selected for the award for her commitment to studies and community involvement and leadership.
"I was in the School Representative Council throughout my junior years and year 11 as well and then we also do a lot of fundraising in the community," she said.
"Out in the community I was part of the Relay for Life Committee for a little bit when I was 14.
"I think that commitment to the things you do is what's going to get you places, you can do so many things with your life, as long as you stay committed you can achieve things."
Ella has also sung at community Anzac Day services singing the national anthem, a hymn and sometimes an extra song.
"I think I first did that when I was in year 10 with Ruby Owens, we did Remembrance Day," Ella said.
"I got asked to do it and I was absolutely terrified and I was like, 'no I'm not doing it', and they were like, 'what if Ruby does it, and I was like OK we'll do it together and then I started doing it by myself after a little bit.
"I did Remembrance Day 2020, Anzac Day 2021 and then Remembrance Day, and Anzac Day this year I did the dawn service."
Ella studied music in year 9 and 10 as an elective before going on to study it for her HSC.
"I wasn't the most confident person, I got into it a bit more in year 11," she said.
"For my HSC we have to do a core performance and then three electives and that can be like theory or performance and I chose to do three performances so it was a pretty big big part of my HSC."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
