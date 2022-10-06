Central Western Daily
Court

Mohamed Hamdin jailed for assault at Orange taxi rank, bringing knuckle dusters to court

By Court Reporter
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:09pm, first published 8:30pm
A man has been jailed for assaulting a man following an assault at the Lords Place taxi rank in Orange. File picture

A single punch has landed a man in jail until March 2024 after he struck another man in the mouth at a taxi rank, knocking in four of the victim's front teeth.

