A single punch has landed a man in jail until March 2024 after he struck another man in the mouth at a taxi rank, knocking in four of the victim's front teeth.
Mohamed Hamdin, 31, of Maxwell Avenue, was already in jail when he appeared via an audio visual link in Orange Local Court on Wednesday for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, bringing knuckle dusters into Orange Courthouse and remaining at a licensed premises after he had been excluded.
Solicitor Martin Zanola said there was an element of provocation in relation to the assault matter.
"There was some back and forth between the victim and Mr Hamdin prior to the final punch being delivered," Mr Zanola said.
"My instructions are at the time, Mr Hamdin was highly affected by the drink and his judgement was affected by that."
Magistrate Christopher McRobert said the assault was the most serious charge Hamdin faced on Wednesday.
I have to view the assault matter as extremely serious.- Magistrate Christopher McRobert
"I appreciate there was some back and forth between the victim and the accused but that was mostly related to Mr Hamdin attempting to push in the taxi queue," Mr McRobert said.
"I have to view the assault matter as extremely serious."
According to information presented in Orange Local Court, Hamdin was heavily intoxicated when he cut to the front of a queue at the Lords Place taxi rank at 1am on June 20, 2021.
The male victim, who was already in the queue told him to get to the back of the line and the two men got into a verbal argument.
Hamdin eventually went to the back of the line but the other man continued to shout at him and as the argument became more heated, the victim yelled something that Hamdin took offence to so he confronted him.
Hamdin pulled his shirt off and the victim approached him and they continued to argue, then Hamdin punched the victim once in the face.
The victim fell backwards to the ground and four of his front teeth were pushed to the back of his mouth as a result of the punch.
Hamdin picked up his shirt and left the scene and security contacted the police who found the victim sitting in the gutter with a large amount of blood dripping from his mouth and his front teeth were arched towards the back of his mouth.
Police contacted an ambulance which arrived a short time later and transported the victim to hospital for treatment.
Witnesses provided police with Hamdin's description and the officers found him at the corner of Kite and Peisley streets and described him as being heavily intoxicated.
He was taken to Orange Police Station where he was released a short time later. Police then obtained CCTV footage, the victim's statement and medical records.
On Wednesday, Hamdin was already in custody serving the duration of an Intensive Correction Order for affray that expires on February 9, 2023. The ICOs are usually considers community-based custodial sentences but Hamdin's was revoked landing him in full-time jail.
Mr McRobert said the ICO was already in place at the time Hamdin committed some of the offences he was sentenced for on Wednesday.
Mr McRobert sentenced Hamdin for 20 months' jail for the assault with a 15-month non-parole period.
However, the sentence will not begin until December 14 this year meaning he will not be eligible for release on parole until March 13, 2024.
"This is a matter that comes remarkably close to a 'one-punch assault'," Mr McRobert said referring to coward punches.
The sentence included a 10 per cent discount do to Hamdin entering a guilty plea.
Mr McRobert also gave Hamdin a three-month jail sentence, which will also begin on December 14, for possession of a prohibited weapon at Orange Courthouse on July 12, 2022.
The courthouse sheriffs found the knuckle dusters when they were scanning his backpack at the front entrance security checkpoint.
According to a police summary submitted to the court, Hamdin was initially hesitant to put a back pack through the scanning machine and later said he forgot the knuckle dusters were in there and a cousin had put them in the bag following a funeral one to two months earlier.
Mr McRobert also fined Hamdin $500 after he refused to leave the Blind Pig Sound Lounge and Bar on April 23, 2022, after he was excluded due to being intoxicated, quarrelsome and aggressive.
He was also fined $250 for continuing his intoxicated behaviour after being given move-on direction by the police who ended up taking him home in the back of a caged vehicle.
