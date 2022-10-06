Australia leads the world in species extinction and biodiversity loss.
Since British colonisation Australia has lost 39 species, representing 38 percent of all global extinctions.
Currently we have around 2000 species on the threatened list, including in the past five years an addition of 17 mammal species on the critically endangered list, plus 17 birds and 19 frogs.
In her address to the National Press Club in July as Minister for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek promised to protect threatened species by protecting 30 per cent of Australia's land and sea area in line with the UN Convention on Biological Biodiversity and to explore the creation of new national parks and marine protection areas.
Ms Plibersek launched the Threatened Species Action Plan on Tuesday this week.
The plan aims to target 110 threatened species and 14 new priority habitats for conservation.
This plan has been welcomed by environmentalists with some reservations.
Environmental groups agree that adequate funding needs to be allocated to the plan if it is to succeed.
More funding will be needed to carry out habitat restoration, feral animal and plant eradication, captive breeding to restore depleted threatened species populations and ongoing research on the scale envisaged. It is to be hoped that provision will be made in the forthcoming budget.
The Australian State of the Environment Report 2021 has identified land clearing as the major reason for species extinction in Australia.
Ms Plibersek has not made any reference to federal legislation aimed at the prohibition of logging native forests.
Cliimate change, a major cause of which is the burning of fossil fuels has also contributed to habitat loss.
Australia must address this issue by moving away from fossil fuels and shutting down the mining of coal and gas.
To do this, Ms Plibersek will have to stand up to very powerful vested interests.
The concentration on a limited number of species and habitats has been criticised, considering the vast number of species that are threatened.
Rather than pick winners, it has been suggested that the best way is to have costed and timed recovery plans for all threatened species.
One of these is the greater glider, currently a resident in the Mount Canobolas State Conservation Area.
We need a plan for its protection, which should include the prohibition of inappropriate development, such as a mountain bike trail network.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.