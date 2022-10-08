Hop in a car and hit the road this weekend and you'll dance with a pot hole of some description.
It's not a question of where, but often how deep, or how wide, that pothole will be, such is the rotten condition most regional roads are in at the moment.
Potholes are literally everywhere.
The incredible, consistent stretch of rain Orange and the surrounding regions has been soaked by over the last three years has made it tough to maintain a lot of roads. It's made most major works a near impossible task.
The best example of this has to be Cargo Road.
There's now an electronic sign at the start of the road outside of Orange warning people that the road is in disrepair for the next 50-odd kilometres. That has to be an unprecedented move.
Jon Russell owns a property out that way in Cabonne and has to use the Cargo Road to venture in to Orange. He says "something has to be done now before someone dies".
Member for Orange Phil Donato has voiced similar concerns at NSW Parliament this week. Mr Donato says regional roads right across the state are "generally in a poor state".
He believes the Cargo Road, between Orange and Canowindra, is in such a state of disrepair that it's "actually dangerous to drive on and potentially damaging to vehicles".
"So serious is the issue that I've made urgent written representations to the Premier, Deputy Premier, Treasurer and Minister for Regional Roads and Transport - I've yet to receive any response," Mr Donato said on Wednesday.
He's not alone. The Central Western Daily has made a number of attempts to touch base with the Minister for Regional Roads and Transport, Sam Farraway, but nailing him down has proven hard work.
Then, Mr Farraway rang back out of the blue on Thursday, and described those "complaining" about deteriorating roads as "keyboard warriors".
Cabonne Shire Council has been as proactive as it can be, in the circumstances. And certainly the extent of the damage on a road like Cargo Road is now beyond the basic council crew repair job.
That key arterial road in our region needs urgent government funds and assistance.
Families use the Cargo Road every day to travel from the Cabonne shire into Orange - for food, to access our health facilities and to play sport on weekends.
It's already regarded as one of the more treacherous stretches of tar in the region, the fact it's now crumbling away piece by piece after every shower makes it, as Mr Russell alludes to, a death trap in waiting.
The community has every right to be up and arms about it getting even worse.
