A combination of HSC exams and the COVID pandemic is leading students to "anxiety and depression."
Emma Crisp is Headspace Orange's community awareness officer and said the pressures being felt by teenagers in 2022 was immense.
"The whole world has been tipped upside down, so getting back into routine has been really difficult," she said.
"With the HSC and things like that, there is a huge pressure of the unknown, regardless of whether you've gone through a pandemic or going through mental illness.
"Adding those things onto that as well, it has a huge impact on your mental health, leading to anxiety and then leading into depression."
The HSC written exams for this year begin on October 12 and finish on November 4. Students will then have to wait roughly a month-and-a-half before their results are released on December 15.
Headspace is an early intervention program and Ms Crisp said the best way forward was to address the issues early.
"Being able to recognise what's going on and then building the skills to deal with what's happening and how to cope is a huge part," she said.
"Seeking help early can help prevent you going down the track to mental illness."
But the ability for teenagers to get help was identified by Ms Crisp as a "huge concern."
"We have done a little bit of work with the schools, focusing on exam stress and self-care is a huge thing," she added.
"You need to not put too much pressure on yourself and know when to take breaks.
"You also need to know how to look after yourselves and learn how to recognise the signs that you might not be feeling okay with what's happening. How you can help yourself and who can help you is a massive part of it as well."
Similar advice was shared by the Department of Education.
In a list of "exam tips" for HSC students, "look after yourself" was the last piece of advice shared.
"Both your mental and physical health are really important. Make sure you do plenty of exercise, which will make you feel good about yourself and also fire up your brain cells," the post read.
"Exercise doesn't have to be a sport. Just going for a long walk and listening to music will really help. So will eating healthily and drinking lots of water. Use music to help calm you and alleviate stress. You may want to check out meditation or yoga or other calming techniques, like stretching."
The post added that should you feel overwhelmed, that you should consider reaching out to either a friend, family member or school counsellor, or talk to a mental health service online.
The hyperlink on the Department of Education's website that was intended to lead people to services they could get in touch with, however, leads users to an empty page.
Ms Crisp made sure to add that people should not wait until they are overwhelmed before they seek assistance.
"You don't need to have a mental illness to come see us, we can help people if they are just having a tough time or if they don't know what's happening with work or school.
"We cover physical health as well, It's not just feeling down and low, it can be a number of things."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
