Police have launched an investigation after a car was stolen and burnt out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Acting inspector from Central West Police District, Andrew Barnes, said the car was stolen from a home in Taloumbi Place.
"At about 4.45pm on October 5, police were called to a block opposite Leura Road," he said.
"The fire brigade and police attended. The vehicle was well alight at the time of arrival and it was extinguished by the fire brigade."
He said that the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made yet.
"Police are appealing for any information in relation to the incident," he said.
"A reminder to everyone to be vigilant in terms of security of their vehicles and houses at all times."
The incident occurred less than two days after another car was stolen from Spring Hill and set alight near Gosling Creek Reserve.
Mr Barnes said there was "no indication" that the two fires were connected.
Anyone with information can contact Orange Police at 6363 6399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
