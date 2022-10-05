Sandbags have been made available and major flood warnings issued as the Central West continues to soak.
On Wednesday the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a major flood warning for the Macquarie River, including along Molong Creek and Bell River where flooding is likely.
The creek was sitting at 0.63 metres as of Thursday morning and was classed as 'steady' but residents are hastily preparing for what they fear will be a repeat of the November 2021 floods that saw the main street go under and several businesses flooded.
In the last 24 hours Orange Airport has recorded 27 millimetres alone. Molong Post Office recorded 11 millimetres.
Orange City Council are urging motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel over the weekend and to drive to conditions.
In response, Central West SES have opened several sandbag stations across the region including the following:
The wet conditions have delayed roadworks on Byng Street, where a crossing is being built at St Mary's Catholic Primary School. A section of the road will remain closed into next week.
Traffic controllers are in place with minor disruptions expected. Council have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Heavy traffic is expected for the Mitchell Highway, Mid-Western Highway and Great Western Highway before and after the Bathurst 1000, which officially begins on Thursday (October 6).
Further north, Saxa Road is closed between the Golden and Mitchell Highways due to pavement failures.
Cabonne Shire, Forbes Shire and Blayney Shire were officially deemed eligible for disaster assistance as flood-impacted Local Government Areas on Wednesday.
Assistance may include:
The BOM also issued a warning to sheep graziers in the Central West Slopes and Plains for cold temperatures, rain and showers and northeasterly winds.
