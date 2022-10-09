Central Western Daily
Court

Cop on trial: Parkes detective John O'Brien faces court in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:06am, first published October 9 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Parkes detective senior constable John William O'Brien is facing trial at Orange District Court. Picture by Jude Keogh.

"Very serious" allegations of misconduct by multiple police have emerged in Orange, as the second cop in as many weeks fronts trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.