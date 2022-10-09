Allegations of misconduct by multiple police have emerged at Orange Courthouse, as the second cop in as many weeks fronts trial.
Former Parkes detective Senior Constable John William O'Brien is accused of attempting to assist a colleague evade investigation for bribery. He has pleaded not guilty.
Extensive wrongdoing by at least four officers, use of burner phones to bypass wiretapping and tip-offs about covert surveillance plans are alleged by the prosecution.
Suppression orders prevent some details and names from being published.
Opening arguments began about 2.40pm, Tuesday, October 4 in Orange District Court. O'Brien wore a grey suit and blue tie. He appeared calm.
The Crown prosecutor said a Parkes policeman was suspended in 2020, pending results of a years-long internal bribery investigation.
O'Brien allegedly contacted the man numerous times between April and May to disclose sensitive information about the investigation - including plans to install a listening device in one of his vehicles.
Defence barrister Mark Dennis SC said O'Brien's "prior good character" would be evidenced to illustrate his reliability as a witness. Explanations "compatible with innocence" will be presented.
The first evidence on Tuesday afternoon comprised testimony from a current police officer and tapes of two tapped phone calls between O'Brien and his colleague.
O'Brien is facing two 'alternative' charges: Attempting to pervert the course of justice, and attempting to hinder the investigation of a serious indictable offence.
A 12-person jury was empanelled Tuesday morning comprising eight women and four men. The trial continues.
