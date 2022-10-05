I'm a full time resident of Sydney however I own and spend much time at my property at Cargo.
As you would be aware, the condition of Cargo Road from Orange through to Canowindra has reached an absolutely appalling state, to the extent that someone will, I believe, end up in a major collision and deaths could occur.
I have read of late, online articles about this very subject in the Central Western Daily.
The Cargo Road is just that dangerous.
I drove out after work from Sydney on the evening of Thursday September 15, it poured rain all the way and even with high powered LED driving lights, you can't tell how deep those huge holes are because they're full of water and your car just falls into them.
I drove back to Orange to buy items the very next day and I was able to fully grasp the true extent of the damage right through to Nashdale, and so when I returned home to Cargo I emailed Kevin Beatty, the Mayor of Cabonne Council, and I outlined to him how I fear there will be a major head collision with vehicles forced to swerve to avoid these massive holes and how I genuinely fear someone will die if serious steps are not taken quickly.
To the Mayor's credit, he had a Council crew out on Cargo Road the next day (Saturday, September 17) doing what they could to fix the worst of the holes.
Mayor Kevin Beatty wrote back to me on Monday, September 19 and offered a genuine response but we both agree that the entire stretch of road from Nashdale through to Cargo and on to Canowindra is in urgent need a complete resurfacing.
Again, to his credit, Mayor Beatty has since had large electronic sign boards located at Nashdale and also at the turn off from Canowindra onto the Cargo Road.
On the evening of Saturday September 17, I wrote to Sam Farraway of the National's Upper House, who they have appointed as Minister for Regional Transport and Roads.
I pointed out to Mr Farraway we have a NSW State Election coming up in just six months' time and here is his chance to take a serious step forward in fixing this entire stretch of road.
I have corresponded personally with the State Member for Orange, Mr Philip Donato, too, and he's pointed out that the NSW State Government needs to urgently offer the appropriate level of funding to Cabonne Council who are responsible for the road, in order to mitigate any accidents or deaths as a result of its current atrocious state and see that the whole road is fully resurfaced.
This road affects many people who travel along it for work, for pleasure or in general and something has to be done now before someone dies.
"Are you a glass half-full or a glass half-empty type of person?"
I've always found that question rather irritating and annoying, because people are complex, as are most of the issues we face in today's world.
After giving an issue some thought and time, most of us try to make an informed decision, that in itself, is usually based on a number of factors.
For example, because of my family background, and my usual voting preference, I may be quietly, very optimistic that this Labor Federal Government will be a good government during these challenging times.
On the other hand, I may be slightly pessimistic - and in my opinion, even realistic - about our chances of avoiding serious global warming/climate change.
This would be as a result of my extensive reading on this subject, and my discussions with others.
It was British novelist, Arnold Bennett who wrote: "Pessimism, when you get used to it, is just as agreeable as optimism."
However, my favourite definition is: "A pessimist is a man who looks both ways when crossing a one-way street." (Canadian writer, Lawrence J. Peter.)
Keith Curry
