I drove back to Orange to buy items the very next day and I was able to fully grasp the true extent of the damage right through to Nashdale, and so when I returned home to Cargo I emailed Kevin Beatty, the Mayor of Cabonne Council, and I outlined to him how I fear there will be a major head collision with vehicles forced to swerve to avoid these massive holes and how I genuinely fear someone will die if serious steps are not taken quickly.