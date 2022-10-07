Central Western Daily
Court

A 62-year-old Coonamble man sentenced Dubbo District Court for child exploitation and importing child-sex doll

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
October 7 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 62-year-old was arrested in February 2021, after a joint Australian Border Force and NSW Police investigation. File picture.

A Coonamble man who imported a child-sex doll and installed cameras in a 12-year-old child's bedroom has been handed a five year term of imprisonment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.