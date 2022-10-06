For Kirstyn Roy, taking home one of the top honours at the recent Orange Business Awards was about more than just some silverware; it was about sending a message.
The Millthorpe Little Learning Centre took home the Excellence in Small Business honour for 2022 and its director, Ms Roy, used the win to address the "current crisis" facing early childhood.
"The biggest crisis at the moment is staffing, the award wage and the level of expectation for educators which has really risen since COVID," she said.
"People just aren't coming to do the level of work required for that low wage anymore, which is becoming a real problem.
"It is becoming impossible for families to get day-care."
So with this level of instability across the industry, what makes the Little Learning Centre stand out?
"I know the owners have a really high value for education and quality. They pay their educators well above award," Ms Roy added.
"We're one of the only centres that provides above ratio as well, so we have extra educators in each room to give that quality of care, as opposed to the centres who are short-staffed and are struggling to even get kids through the door at the moment."
This isn't the first time that the Millthorpe business has been recognised for its work either.
In 2019, the early childhood centre won Outstanding Business, Excellence in Education and Best New Recruit at the Orange Business Awards
It is these kinds of victories that "mean everything" to Ms Roy and the rest of the team.
"To get that recognition from the community and also from other families is amazing," she said.
"To be an early childhood centre and take out an award like that is a big deal for us. Not only was it fantastic for us to get that recognition for us as a business and for our employer, but it was fantastic to use that platform to advocate for early childhood."
They aren't about to rest on their laurels either.
The centre is currently in the process of building an extension that will allow an extra 20 places to open up because "demand is so high at the moment."
But while advocating for more to be done to fix the problems associated with early childhood education, Ms Roy made sure to note there were still lots of people doing their best in the industry.
"We would love to see more nominations for early childhood services, there's so many good ones out there," she said.
"Over the last couple of years we've been the only (early childhood centre) that's been present at the award, so it would be great to see people nominating some other services."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
