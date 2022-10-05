Central Western Daily

Money Matters column | Investment losses will recover as early signs of normality pop up

By Russell Tym
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investment losses will recover as early signs of normality pop up

The severe share market sell-off this calendar year has been concerning. The All Ordinaries Index has fallen 1100 points in the first nine months, a drop of 14 per cent. It has recovered a little in recent days. Overseas shares have fallen more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.