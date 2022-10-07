A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Central Western Daily. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.
"The more services we can get, the better."
Those are the words of Headspace Orange community awareness officer Emma Crisp who believes a Safe Haven would provide a "huge, huge" benefit to the city's mental health crisis.
"It can be really daunting to access services," she said.
"So if you can go somewhere that's not built as a clinical, very doctor-orientated place, then that is great."
A Safe Haven opened in Parkes in December 2021, which was followed by the opening of a similar facility in Dubbo in March 2022.
The service aims to provide refuge and support to people living with or who experience suicidal thoughts or distress as part of a state-wide initiative to trial innovative suicide prevention strategies. It is a free and confidential service.
"If you've got a more casual setting I think that would make a huge difference in helping people access services and break down the stigma of seeking help," Ms Crisp added.
"I think that would be a huge, huge benefit to the community. We do need more services in the community because Orange covers a very large area, so the more services we can get, the better."
Lifeline Central West CEO Stephanie Robinson also believes that a Safe Haven would be beneficial to Orange.
"I went to speak to the people up in Dubbo about their Safe Haven and I really like that soft place to fall," she said.
"Whether it be going in there and people wanting to talk and get that support, or just that they wanted a safe place to be alone but know there was help just outside the door."
While a Safe Haven would be a step forward, Ms Robinson doesn't want things to stop there.
"So often, the emergency department (at hospitals) isn't the right place for someone who is at risk of suicide," she added.
"It's not the right environment and I've seen that many times myself with people who have needed support. It certainly doesn't help their mental health going to that place. Safe Haven is a much better option.
"Often our hospitals or ED, people go their for physical medical issues, not when someone is feeling broken. It's a different skill-set for the people who look after them."
Member for Orange Phil Donato has called on the government to fund the creation of a Safe Haven in the city. Minister for Mental Health and Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor, said that a plan to bring a Safe Haven to Orange has been in the works for "quite some time now."
