Orange Regional Museum has just wrapped up a jam-packed kids and families program, inspired by the exhibition Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky.
If you missed out on the incredible daytime star gazing with the Central West Astronomical Society or music and dance with Ricky Ah-See, there are still plenty of opportunities to explore this popular exhibition and learn more about ancient as well as cutting-edge astronomy.
Curated by local knowledge-holder, Doug Sutherland, Mulaa Giilang explores the way the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns.
Featuring stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack, it also explores how this knowledge informs the way people live on, and care for, Country.
Later this month, we're bringing you a very special ORM Talks evening with guest speaker John Sarkissian OAM from the CSIRO Parkes Radio Observatory.
John is a member of the ATNF Science Operations Team which provides the front-line support for the CSIRO's Australia Telescope National Facility (ATNF) telescopes.
Since 2020, John has been the Lead Engineer in CSIRO's Commercial Ground Station Support Program, helping to deliver CSIRO services to NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Service (CLPS) providers.
Enjoy a glass of wine and delicious grazing platter while John takes us through the history of the CSIRO Parkes Telescope, now 61 years old, and details the world-class science and discoveries being made today that are shaping our understanding of the Universe.
In 2020, the CSIRO Parkes Telescope was given the Wiradjuri name Murriyang, meaning Skyworld.
Our ORM Talks evening on Friday, October 21 also brings together the ancient and the new with a special after-hours viewing of Milaa Giilang, alongside an exploration of the state-of-the-art science taking place in our region today.
For full details and to make a booking, visit Https://orangemuseum.eventbrite.com or contact the Museum at museum@orange.nsw.gov.au or on 6393 8444.
Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily and entry is free.
