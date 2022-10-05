Central Western Daily
What's on

At the museum | CSIRO Parkes Radio Observatory talk in October

By Mary-Elizabeth Andrews
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:48am
Mulaa Giilang at Orange Regional Museum until October 30, 2022

Orange Regional Museum has just wrapped up a jam-packed kids and families program, inspired by the exhibition Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky.

