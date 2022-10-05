Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

Residents near Brendon Sturgeon Oval in Orange have had enough of cars being broken into

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
October 5 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fed up residents have voiced their anger after a recent crime wave near Brendon Sturgeon Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.