Fed up residents have voiced their anger after a recent crime wave near Brendon Sturgeon Oval.
At around 4.30am on Sunday, October 2, CCTV cameras installed out the front of Jeff Dunster's house caught a man allegedly trying to gain access to his car.
When the lights from the camera flashed, the person took off. But this wasn't the first time Mr Dunster has had to put up with this type of behaviour.
"Someone got into my car about two weeks ago, didn't take anything but had gone through the consoles," he said.
"So we got a camera and I caught that guy on it the other morning for all of the three seconds he was on camera.
"Having to go out and spend $100+ on a camera system, install it and check it each morning is annoying. But sometimes you find what you were looking for and in this case, the sensor lights were enough for the guy to flee."
Asked how the constant string of attempted thefts made him feel, Mr Dunster said it was frustrating to say the least.
"I lived in Canberra for ten years prior to moving back to Orange and the threat there wasn't so much that someone would go through your car, it was that they'd burn it out," he added.
"It has made me regret purchasing a house in town a little however. But it doesn't seem specific to one area either. It's happening around Sturgeon Oval, Honeyman Drive, Glenroi Avenue and Coronation Drive as well, so there are probably a few lowlifes trying it out around town."
Sam Whiteman lives on Darcy Place near Brendon Sturgeon Oval and towards the end of September, had a group of about five or six break into her car.
"It's happened around my area a lot but never to me in the past four years I've lived in this place until last week," she said.
"They didn't take anything, luckily, but made a mess in my car and had left evidence behind which police now have."
Central West Police District Inspector Dave Harvey noted that if incidents have been reported to police, then officers will investigate.
At a crime prevention meeting last month, Orange police revealed there had been more than 230 reports of theft from a vehicle since the beginning of the year up until the start of September.
Mrs Whiteman said something needs to be done to prevent more of these incidents from occurring.
"It's pretty scary," she said.
"Unfortunately they will do it to the wrong person and someone will end up hurt. I think people in the community have had a gut full."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.