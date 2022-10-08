There and back again: Was Orange worth the journey?

The road wasn't the best I'd seen and that was saying something coming from NSW's Southern Highlands where potholes big enough to swallow pets open up on the regular.
It followed the winding road from Crookwell, through the picturesque towns of Tuena and Trunkey Creek before arriving at Blayney.
Millthorpe and Lucknow followed in quick succession before finally the bright lights of Orange appeared.
In truth it wasn't my first trip in, the day before I had elected to follow to take the Sydney route due to a late departure from Mittagong and heavy rain.
In hindsight it was definitely the right decision but making my way along a relatively unfamiliar stretch of road still posed some challenges.
The bright neon lights on the Alpine Motor Inn let me know I had made it to the top of the Blue Mountains, all downhill from there right?
Well, down, down, left, right, up, down, brake for roadworks, dodge potholes etc. etc.
The vintage Gold Panner Motor Inn signaled Bathurst and after an hour on the Mitchell Highway I spied the pink 'Orange' sign that told me to take the Northern Distributor.
So, why am I describing in painful detail my Maccas-fueled, there and back again journey to Orange?
Well I've just started at the Daily, leaving behind my much-loved role at the Southern Highland News. It's a big move from a logistics view alone not to mention professionally.
Despite the carnage getting here though I can safely say I've already fallen in love with the region.
From being here in a week there are a few things that stand out. One, the abundance of green spaces the city has to offer, from the botanic gardens and wetlands to the impressive parks closer to the CBD.
Elephant Park certainly had me googling how on Earth it got that name. For those few who are unaware it's a callback to when travelling circuses used to use the area.
Two, the variety of eateries, cafes and bars. Coming from leafy Bowral, with its hoards of holidaying Sydneysiders, I was keen to see how the coffee scene compared and so far so good. It's something I'm very much thankful for given the cold and wet conditions that have greeted me so far.
Pubs and bars are next on the agenda but the imposing Hotel Conobolas and interestingly-titled Blind Pig look promising.
Last but certainly not least, the people. Everyone I have spoken to has been more than willing to share their stories and point me in the right direction. Growing up in the city you don't always get that.
One of my first 'on location' jobs was to head out to Molong this week to see how residents were preparing for the likelihood of flooding.
Pretty emphatically as it turned out. The Molong H Hardware store already had forklifts moving products to higher ground, usually on top of stacked pallets.
Sarah the hairdresser next door was hard at work too with her daughter, getting as much as she could out of the salon before the weekend. Out the back she had already constructed a small sandbag fort in case the hardware store's back lot turned into a swimming pool like it did in November 2021.
I might wait for the rain to ease off but Molong will certainly be on my list of places to check out, one that's already growing at a rate of knots.
If you have a story you'd like to share or just want to say hello you can reach me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
