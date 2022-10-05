Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

Australian tenor Mark Vincent to bring Broadway to Orange with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenor Mark Vincent will pay tribute to Sir Andew Lloyd Webber in Orange this week. Picture supplied

Renowned Australian tenor Mark Vincent will perform hits from Phantom at the Opera in a tribute concert to musical composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.