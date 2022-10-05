Renowned Australian tenor Mark Vincent will perform hits from Phantom at the Opera in a tribute concert to musical composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber this week.
Vincent is touring his new show An International Tribute To Andrew Lloyd Webber with performances in Orange on Saturday and Bathurst on Friday.
Vincent entered the national music scene at the age of 15 when he stepped on the stage for Australia's Got Talent and wowed TV audiences with his emotive rendition of Puccini's, Nessun Dorma.
He has gone on to become one of Australia's most popular tenors, having released nine consecutive number 1 ARIA classical crossover albums, earning national and international accolades.
It has been a few years since Vincent has performed in Orange and in that time he has become a father to two children.
"When you've got two kids under two, it keeps you busy," he said.
However, he has enjoyed being able to go on tour again.
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and written some phenomenal music in the past and to be able to pay tribute to a composer like himself is a huge honour for me.- Mark Vincent
"To compare it to two years ago where we were with COVID and to have all performances stopped and no travel and so forth and to now be back on stage touring again, it kind of feels like it was all a bad dream in a way," Vincent said.
"To now be back on the road, there's honestly no better feeling to tell you the truth, it's really great to be among people again and to be performing."
He said said he was inspired to take up singing by three people, Andrea Andrea Bocelli, Anthony Warlow and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.
"Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and written some phenomenal music in the past and to be able to pay tribute to a composer like himself is a huge honour for me.
"As a child growing up, I've always admired his music, it's a very spine tingling feeling hearing Music of the Night and Gethsemane from Jesus Christ Superstar.
"To be singing his music especially from Phantom, with so many of my fans always wanting me to sing his music and of course play the role, this is the next step closer to that."
"I'm very thrilled to be doing this show and to be back in Orange.
Vincent said he had sold out every year at his previous shows in Orange.
"It's my seventh time coming back to Orange, there's such respect and demand going to that venue every year and I just feel grateful to have this opportunity again," he said.
"Usually for touring you don't go back to the same venues until two years after but in this instance I'm back every year," he said.
At the time writing, Saturday's show was almost sold out for the show at Orange Civic Theatre.
"It's songs that we don't really hear enough on the radio in my opinion and by doing this it just keeps it alive and it music that my followers really want to listen to."
Vincent said his new concert The Phantom Of The Opera & All The Classics will cap off a memorable and rewarding year of sell out shows Australia wide.
"So far with all the regional towns we've been selling out with this sort of show," he said.
"It's done very well, it's had a great response from the people, which is excellent.
"Australian audiences always return their loyalty which I really really appreciate."
He will perform musical favourites including Memory, This Is The Moment, Nessun Dorma, You'll Never Walk Alone, My Way, hits from Les Miserables, hits from The Jersey Boys, and hits from Phantom Of The Opera and many many more.
Tickets for Saturday night's show at Orange Civic Theatre can be purchased through Ticketek.
He is also performing at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
