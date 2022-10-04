Blayney Shire Council says it is in contact with the owners of the old Blayney Abattoir following a fire in one of the deserted buildings at the location last week.
Multiple fire crews were called to the site last Thursday night after one of its buildings went up in flames.
Station officer Brad Monico from Blayney Fire and Rescue said crews from both Blayney and Bathurst were called to the scene shortly after 9pm.
Mr Monico said it took crews roughly an hour to extinguish the fire. He added there were no injuries recorded as a result of the blaze.
"I believe it was in one of the external, standalone buildings," he said.
"One of the old skin buildings where they used to dry the skins. So not one of the buildings, one of the satellite buildings.
"It is now a police matter and the cause of the fire is under investigation."
The fire at the site is the first since a number of fires were lit in the former administration in 2018.
A spokesperson for Blayney Shire Council said that contact was being made with the current owner of the site.
"The site is privately owned, and Council is in contact with the owners (or their nominated contact) as required," the spokesperson said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
