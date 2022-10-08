Libraries are one of the few places open and free to all so when Lismore's was devastated, Orange City Library leapt into action.
The library will host a 'Library Lovers Sale' on Saturday (October 8) with all funds going towards Lismore Library.
Lismore's library was one of many institutions devastated when record floods swept through the Northern Rivers city in March.
Reading and writing coordinator for Central West Libraries Jasmine Vidler said the library felt they couldn't stand by and do nothing.
"Thousands of items were destroyed and we just really felt for them," she told the Central Western Daily.
"It's very difficult for the community. We wanted to help where we could."
"It's one of the last places you can get help with internet access, using computers, getting resources you need and even just study or enjoyment for children. It's a community hub and when that goes it's a blow to the community."
There will be a wide range of books available for $1 while magazines will go for $0.20.
Orange councillor Mel McDonell also threw her support behind the fundraiser and urged people to come out in droves.
'It's a great opportunity to expand your collection at home while supporting the Lismore community.'' Cr McDonell said.
''By rehoming these books and magazines, residents can contribute to other community libraries to help providing the programs and services we all know and love.''
''The library is such a community hub for people and parents to gather. It's a central place in the heart of residents, that's what makes this library sale so important.''
''I applaud this great initiative from the library. I am sure these books and magazines will find a new home rapidly. It's a popular event, with lots of items to discover and collect, so I encourage everyone not to miss out.''
''These floods were a heartbreaking event. Seeing everyone coming together to make a difference and help where they can, is particularly moving.''
The 'Library Lovers Sale' will begin at 9.30am and run to 4.00pm. EFTPOS will be available. Bring your own bags.
