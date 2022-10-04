Central Western Daily
Court

Jed Acheson convicted of drug driving in Orange court while more serious charges remain pending

By Court Reporter
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:05pm, first published 8:30pm
A man who is on remand in custody for weapons offenses pleaded guilty to driving with drugs in his system on Thursday. File picture

A learner driver who had methamphetamine and cannabis in his system when he was stopped by police has been disqualified from driving, but will have to wait until he is released from jail before the ban begins

