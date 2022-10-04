A learner driver who had methamphetamine and cannabis in his system when he was stopped by police has been disqualified from driving, but will have to wait until he is released from jail before the ban begins
Jed Acheson, 29, of Edward Street, appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail on Thursday so a number of firearm possession, and pill press possession charges, could be mentioned.
Although his more serious charges were adjourned to a later date in November without pleas being entered, Acheson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving with methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.
According to information provided to the court, Acheson had been driving along Molong Road at Molong when he was stopped by police for a random breath test at at 8.05am on May 27, 2022.
Acheson had a learner's permit but no supervising driver in the car with him.
He provided a negative breath test but tested positive to methamphetamine and cannabis.
In relation to the drugs, Acheson told the police he "had a smoke last night".
Magistrate David Day noted the drugs Acheson tested positive to.
"The old yin and yang? A depressant and a stimulant to get a balanced life," he said.
Although a fine is a usual punishment for the offence, Mr Day said Acheson would not have the income or means to pay a fine while he is in jail.
"As a remand prisoner, he's unable to pay a fine," Mr Day said.
"His traffic record doesn't help him."
Mr Day convicted Acheson without further penalty and he disqualified his driver's licence for three months with the ban being placed on hold until his release from custody.
