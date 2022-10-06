Just one look and you'll fall in love

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday October 7: 18 Graham Road, Blayney.
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 18 Graham Road or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
An immaculately presented property on 10 acres of stunning land, 18 Graham Road, Blayney is the perfect lifestyle property. This newly built home allows you to fulfill every dream that has ever entered your mind when it comes to how you want to live, and what you want in and around your home.
Providing modern comforts, it has a practical floorplan and high quality features throughout, making the family house a home. There are three good sized bedrooms, with the master bedroom providing a built-in-robe, while the luxurious three-way bathroom offers a free-standing claw foot bathtub and waterfall shower.
The open-plan kitchen, living and dining is north facing and allows the living space to fill with natural warm light. The spacious kitchen is lined with cupboards giving plenty of room for storage and has space for a double fridge and freezer. Complimenting the kitchen is a black granite benchtop, stylish subway tiles, a 900mm Westinghouse oven and five zone induction cooktop, along with a Westinghouse dishwasher and double sink.
You will enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle without any compromises to your convenience. As everything is near new & of the high quality, you are reassured that the all the property will be easy to maintain. There are ceiling fans throughout the home, and a reverse cycle split system. On the roof there are 16 solar panels which will reduce the electricity bill significantly. There is also a builder warranty still in place.
The land itself is basically a blank slate, giving you the opportunity to plan whatever you like such as a sustainable vegetable garden, raising a multitude of animals, option to build more sheds, potential for more accommodation, or to simply enjoy the open spaces.
The property is completely fenced and is divided into three separate paddocks. There is also a picketed, self-contained chicken coup, while the upper reaches of Sugarloaf Creek runs through the top of the property.
Some of the external features include a potting shed, an equipped bore, 110,000 litre water tank, a enormous three bay shed with concrete flooring, and native plants and trees splashed across the property.
The current owner absolutely loves this property and will be sad to leave such a peaceful and tranquil place.
