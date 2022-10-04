A woman who used a bat to smash a two windows causing glass to fall into a baby's cot has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Chevanah Kathleen Crook, 29, of Sieben Drive, drove another person's car to a woman's house for an unknown reason and used a cricket bat, or something similar, to smash two windows at the front of the house while the victim was not home on October 25, 2021.
According to information provided to the court, Crook smashed a bedroom window and a lounge room window causing a large amount of glass to fall into the cot and in the lounge room.
Some of the victim's neighbours saw Crook smash the windows so they took down the vehicle registration for the car she was driving and notified the victim who attended Orange Police Station to provide a statement.
Police tried to contact Crook multiple times regarding the offence but she was not home the five times officers went to her house.
So she's one of the 85 per cent stupid people who the court must look after, not one of the 15 per cent evil people who the court must punish.- Magistrate David Day
However, Crook, who has been participating in residential rehabilitation, was present in Orange Local Court on Thursday to face a charge of property damage.
Magistrate David Day asked why Crook smashed the windows and solicitor Taras Maksymczuk said it was the reason she attended drug and alcohol rehabilitation, but did not go into further details.
Mr Maksymczuk said Crook has completed her rehabilitation program but stayed on her own accord and she has also gained employment working nearby full-time six days a week.
"So she's one of the 85 per cent stupid people who the court must look after, not one of the 15 per cent evil people who the court must punish," Mr Day said.
"She tells me she was affected by substances at the time.
"She's completed the program, she's managed to pick up employment.
"She tells me she's well paid, well she can share a bit of that with the state."
Mr Day convicted Crook for damaging the windows and fined her $550.
