A $4 million war chest is allowing Charles Sturt University to offer more people the chance to access the courses and skills they seek, and the big winner out of it all is regional NSW.
Charles Sturt will offer 570 scholarships, valued at around $7000 each, to disadvantaged students granting them free on-campus accommodation when they commence their studies in 2023.
The $4 million in scholarships will offer much-needed support to students from regional, rural and remote areas and low socioeconomic status backgrounds, or those who are the first in their family to attend university.
The scholarships will be used primarily to cover the costs of students' accommodation for the first year of their studies at one of Charles Sturt's six regional campuses - Orange, Bathurst, Dubbo, Port Macquarie, Wagga Wagga and Albury-Wodonga.
And with around 75 per cent of Charles Sturt graduates going on to live and work in regional areas, giving more people the opportunity to study in the bush will serve as a long term boost, "economic and otherwise", for regional Australia, Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said.
For many prospective students, only their financial position prevents them from starting and completing university courses.- Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon
"Charles Sturt University's vibrant campuses offer substantial benefits ... to our local communities. They are one of the major pieces of our role as an anchor institution in regional Australia," she said.
"Those benefits to our communities carry over beyond a student's time at the University."
She said the "pipeline of skilled workers" earning a university degree and then often staying in those communities includes teachers, health professionals, engineers and IT specialists, "of which there is a critical scarcity in regional Australia".
She said Charles Sturt has a proven record of providing access to higher education for disadvantaged students.
In 2021, the university's participation rates for low SES (22 per cent of all undergraduate students) and regional, rural and remote Australians (55.7 per cent) were among the highest in the Australian university sector.
Professor Leon said the scholarships are further evidence of the University's commitment to greater equity in higher education.
"For many prospective students, only their financial position prevents them from starting and completing university courses," Professor Leon said.
"Charles Sturt University is proud of its record of opening the doors to a university education for many Australians who would otherwise go without the courses and skills they seek."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.