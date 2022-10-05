Central Western Daily

Charles Sturt University's $4 million scholarship program to enable more people to study in regional NSW

Updated October 5 2022 - 1:56am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon

A $4 million war chest is allowing Charles Sturt University to offer more people the chance to access the courses and skills they seek, and the big winner out of it all is regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.