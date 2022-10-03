Central Western Daily
Dr Danielle Klingberg will MC the Women's Cancer Risk Management Expo in Orange

By Tanya Marschke
October 3 2022 - 7:00am
Dr Danielle Klingberg is encouraging women of all ages to attended the free Women's Cancer Risk Management Expo later this month in a bid for them to reduce their risks of getting cancer. Picture by Jude Keogh

A range of health experts are set to lead discussions on how women can reduce their chance of getting cancer.

