A range of health experts are set to lead discussions on how women can reduce their chance of getting cancer.
A panel of six experts will speak at the free Women's Cancer Risk Management Expo at Orange Ex-Services' Club on October 31.
Dr Danielle Klingberg is an oncology fellow and will be the MC for the event and said each speaker will talk for about 20 minutes, with time for questions.
"The event is aimed at all women from young women all the way up to older people and it's aimed at people without cancer in particular but also people that potentially are undergoing treatment or have previously had cancer," Dr Klingberg said.
However, she said it's primarily about preventing cancer.
We know that by addressing some of those environmental and lifestyle factors: cigarettes, diet, alcohol, sun exposure, stress, obesity, all those kinds of things, we can reduce those incidences of cancer.- Dr Danielle Klingberg
"We've got a genetic oncologist coming up from Sydney, a GP, one of our drug and alcohol workers, a dietitian and a physio therapist as well as Sue Kuter our Breast Care Nurse, talking about all different ways of preventing cancer," Dr Klingberg said.
She said the event was received very well last year, however it was held at a very different time earlier in the day.
"We are hoping with the new time slot in the evening, we can capture a wider group of women," she said.
"I think it was a smaller event both with COVID and because of the time. We've got capacity for a larger number of people."
Dr Klingberg said only five to 10 per cent of cancers can be attributed to genetic changes, and more than 90 per cent are due to environmental or lifestyle factors.
"We know that by addressing some of those environmental and lifestyle factors: cigarettes, diet, alcohol, sun exposure, stress, obesity, all those kinds of things, we can reduce those incidences of cancer," she said.
"There will be relevant things for all age groups from teenagers upwards, I think that all women would get something out of the sessions.
"We know that a lot of cancer is smoking related, but not just smoking, there are a lot of other environmental factors so if we start young and prevent them becoming problems, we will probably be able to reduce at least the incidence of cancer."
The expo will run from 5pm to 9pm in the Coral Sea Room of the Orange Ex-Services' Club, with a break for refreshments.
RSVPs for the free event are due by October 10.
