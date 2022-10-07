Before Mad Max and before A Passage to India, Mel Gibson, Steve Bisley and Judy Davis were just a bunch of theatre students looking to hone their craft.
All three attended the National Institute of Dramatic Art, which took its graduating class across the state to perform for a wide range of audiences.
It just so happens that Mr Gibson, Mr Bisley and Ms Davis were all part of the 1977 class which performed The Hostage to packed Orange crowds.
John Ash was - and still is part of the Orange Theatre Company and remembers the occasion like it was yesterday.
"It wasn't all that long after the theatre had opened that those people came here," he said.
"The manager of the theatre at that point in time had an arrangement with NIDA to bring their graduating class to Orange to present the play they had done for their graduating year."
An article in the Central Western Daily at the time said Ms Davis played the role of the brothel keeper's wife, Meg, while Mr Gibson and Mr Bisley played a guard and the brother keeper.
"It was a great production, a good play and they were all fantastic in it," Mr Ash said.
"But who knew what all three of them would become."
Two years after the Orange performance, Mr Gibson would have his breakout role in Mad Max and would go on to win Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for his work in Braveheart.
Ms Davis would also garner worldwide acclaim, being nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her part in A Passage to India as well as a Best Supporting Actress nomination from the 1992 film, Husbands and Wives.
Mr Bisley, who played the role of Jim Goose in Mad Max, would go on to feature in more than 70 movies and TV shows, including Water Rats and The Great Gatsby.
But it wasn't just the trio's acting talent that Mr Ash remembered.
"We had three people who were involved with the theatre company at the time and they shared a house on Sampson Street. It was always referred to as the party house because we ended up there so many nights after rehearsals or productions," he said.
"They had a bit of a party for (The Hostage) on the last Saturday night it was in Orange. There were quite a few of us and I remember Mel Gibson, Steve Bisley and Judy Davis were all at this party. It was a pretty wild party."
As for the reason Orange was able to host such a performance in the first place, Mr Ash said it was all made possible because "there was nothing like the Orange Theatre west of the Blue Mountains."
"it was virtually one of its kind outside the metropolitan areas."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
