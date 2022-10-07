For nearly a decade, John McDonell had the "privilege and honour" of helping people through some of their saddest times.
But nine years after taking over at Orange Funerals, he has decided to sell the business.
"The job can wear you out, so I thought I'd make the call to get out before it wore me down," he said.
"Whilst it has been a very rewarding career, like any small business it comes with its challenges and has been hugely demanding which takes a toll."
Prior to taking over the funeral home, Mr McDonell worked at the Victoria Hotel for eight years, as well as at OneSteel Metalcentre for the next 11.
"I left school and went to the pub, then I thought I'd get a real job. Then I got sick of working for someone else so I thought I'd work for me," he added.
"I think it was definitely a different line of work to get into. It suited me and it was obviously a good career choice. It's still a small business but what it does is very different to any other business."
Having operated since 2000, Orange Funerals already had a solid reputation in town, something Mr McDonell was keen to make sure didn't change.
"It's all about building that family connection with someone," he said.
"Helping people is a good thing. It's a real privilege and an honour to do funeral for families.
"It can be hard, because a lot of the time when people come here, they are at their lowest. But then other times the families are okay because the person has lived a big, long life."
Mr McDonell's last day as the owner came in the middle of August, with many an emotion felt.
He thanked his staff, both past and present, for all the work they had done over the years to make the business the best it could have been. But above all, he wanted to thank the families who entrusted him to make the right decisions over and over again.
"You do get emotionally invested. You build a connection with people, but you still have to walk out at the end of the day and shut the door and not that that's easy," Mr McDonell said.
"People say you get used to funerals, but I don't get used to them. You wouldn't have a heart if you got used to funerals."
Mr McDonell was so invested in the family and friends that there was barely a funeral which he organised that he didn't also attend.
But while dealing with strangers has often been his calling card, it is caring for his own family and friends that will stand out the most.
"You're doing funerals for those people who you have known all your life. They're sometimes easier because you've got the connection and a repour with them initially," he said.
"I buried my own father, which was quite intense, but I suppose it was a privilege to do it as well, rather than someone else look after him."
With the job requiring him to essentially be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Mr McDonell is looking forward to some quiet time before making a decision on his next move.
"I'm not leaving town, but am looking forward to just slowing down a bit, then just a little less hectic life moving forward," he said.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.