In the days leading up to the start of the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the ten teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
But with the league reverting back to a combination of two-day and one-day games, there is one certainty, which is that we are in for a cracking year of cricket.
Part four of the huge season preview Bathurst City Redbacks and their high-floor, low-ceiling expectations and next up will be ORC.
Despite falling agonisingly short of making the finals in their first BOIDC season - missing out on net run rate alone - the boys from Oberon did themselves proud and proved the nay-sayers wrong.
You would be fair to call ORC's off-season a calm one, with only a couple of additions to the squad. But this could work in their favour, as one thing that will help sides succeed this year is continuity.
But an additional player never hurt anyone, so let's start off by looking at where ORC have improved.
Matthew Beattie has come on board the Tiger train for this season, last having played a handful of games for City Colts in 2020/21BOIDC and Royal Hotel Cup season.
A St Stanislaus' College boy, he has also suited up for the odd Colts game, representing Bathurst. He won't be a total stranger at his new club though, having played a Presidents Cup game for ORC in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.
The other key addition is that of former Rugby Union first grade all-rounder Alex Mitton.
He spent last year split between competitions, playing for both Rugby's second grade side as well as suiting up for Queanbeyan in the ACT Premier Cricket third division. The last time Mitton played first grade was in 2018 in what was a one-off showing against St Pat's Old Boys. What will he have to offer his new club? Only time will tell.
As for the losses, captain Dave Sellers there weren't any permanent ones to speak of, but that they could be a little depleted to start their campaign.
"We will lose the uni boys for the first little bit of the season," he said.
"Hugh Parsons and Ben Cant are the main ones there."
He added that the players will be returning to the club when available though.
So with all of this said, how do they think they will fair in their second season and what other teams will Sellers be keeping a close eye on?
"Our goal is to sneak into the semis," he said.
"We were close last year. The teams to keep an eye on Cyms, Centrals, City Colts and those sorts of teams that are around that finals mix.
"I'll be less interested in the other 'big dogs' who will be up the top and we will focus on the teams around us."
So what will the ORC squad hoping to take home the BOIDC title look like in 2022/23?
Dave Sellers, Wayne Sellers, Hamish Siegert, Ben Cant, Trent Fitzpatric, Ricky Webb, Simon Lloyd, Tim McKinnon, Tait Borgstahl, Jacob Ryan, Justin Stephenson, Fletcher Norris and Clinton Bryant, Alex Mitton, Matthew Beattie, Hugh Parsons and Alex longhorn.
So where do we think this squad will finish up come end of the season?
Well, it's going to be tough no doubt, but with a year of experience under its belt, the side's own performances should be slightly better than last season.
Saying that, this year there will be only four teams that makes the finals and once again we are predicting ORC to fall just short of the post-season and end the year in fifth place.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
