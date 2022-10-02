After a two-year postponement, Australia's first Dolly Parton festival had hundreds lining the main street of Narromine donning blonde wigs, fake boobs and pink cowgirl hats.
The event was the brainchild of Susie Rae who brought her passion for Nashville to Narromine this October long weekend for the inaugural three-day event.
The glitzy festival was originally planned for 2020, however COVID-19 forced its cancellation, and again in 2021.
A committee of local men and women have been working beyond nine to five to get the festival off the ground over the past six months after the council was given a state government grant to be used before March this year.
With people of all ages from as far afield as Queensland and the United States lining the main street for the Dolly street party on Saturday morning, committee member Skye Rush said the hard work had paid off.
I think everybody's realising the potential of this event, and if they haven't before they will now.- Skye Rush
"Wasn't it a great feel, it was so amazing," she said.
"I got down there at 11.30am it was just great and going crazy it was awesome, a lot of locals but a lot of people we didn't know which was really good.
"I think everybody's realising the potential of this event, and if they haven't before they will now."
Inspired by the success of the Parkes Elvis festival, Tamworth's annual country music celebrations and a new ABBA tribute show in Trundle, the Parton celebration is a way to come together and recover from years of drought and pandemic lockdowns.
Narromine Shire Council deputy mayor Dawn Collins was unrecognisable among the crowd donning her best Dolly impersonation with luscious blonde locks and a pink cowgirl hat.
She said it was amazing to see the street filled with people.
"People are falling out of the shops here it's amazing," she said.
"I think that's just wonderful for the businesses here, they need that bit of a kick along and a today is where its all happening for them and I'm really pleased for them.
"I really think its been a great turnout and congratulations to the committee who have put this together."
Special guest and host of Saturday night's festival party at the Golf Club, drag queen Timberlina was pretty in pink as she flaunted Dandaloo Street on Saturday, and described the buzz about the town.
"Today is amazing, just a huge success. If you look around there's still hundreds of people out still enjoying the sunshine, its amazing," she said.
For her, Dolly is a classic everybody knows and loves.
"I love Dolly, you can't be a drag queen and not love Dolly. Nine to five is probably my favourites song, because its so not me because I don't work nine to five. But I just love it, it's just a great dance number it gets everyone going and everyone knows it."
Shannon and Chelsea were spotted admiring the markets, and revealed they had travelled from Newcastle to attend the event.
"We heard about the festival through Timberlina, and we just thought it was a really cool idea, something a bit different to do for a long weekend," Chelsea said.
"We've never been to Narromine before, its a really lovely little town, we're lucky to be staying close to the main street it's been really nice to wander around."
Sisters Yvonne and Maxine Ralph came all the way from Queensland for the inaugural event. The pair set up their stall The Western Attic, a horse lovers gift store selling cowhide handbags, various clothes and purses.
With a love for Dolly, and every one of her albums, the duo said it was a chance to get away and explore more of Australia.
"we've never been here before, and I love it actually, we're out at the caravan at the aerodrome and it's wonderful. We've been everywhere down all the streets. It's a great little town," Yvonne said.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
