A night shift worker who drank 10 beers several hours before heading to work reversed over a witches had and hit a roadwork sign when stopped by police.
Robert Nyman Petrie, 45, of Park Street, Molong, was driving to work at the Manildra Flour Mills when he came to attention of police at 6.55pm on July 28, 2022.
According to information provided to the court, police were driving behind Petrie on Packham Drive and noticed he did not slow all the way to the 50km speed limit when he entered the Manildra township.
The the police turned on their warning lights and Petrie slowed down but continued driving and turned right onto Kiewa Street then reversed knocking over a witches hat and roadwork sign before reversing into a parking space.
Police approached him and Petrie returned a positive breath test so he was arrested and taken to Molong Police Station for a secondary breath analysis which returned a mid-range reading of 0.136.
If he keeps on being convicted of mid-range or high-range, he will end up going to jail.- Magistrate David Day
Petrie told the police he drank 10 full-strength VB beers in the morning at home before getting ready for his night shift.
Magistatrate David Day sentenced Petrie in Orange Local Court and said this was his third alcohol-related offence.
"Mid-range has a jail sentence attached to it whereas low-range doesn't," Mr Day said.
"If he keeps on being convicted of mid-range or high-range, he will end up going to jail.
"He came under notice for his manner of driving.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring acknowledged it was not the first time Petrie had been caught drink driving, but he said his client had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.
Mr Manwaring said Petrie had also since been diagnosed with an issue with his liver which affects his ability to process alcohol.
Mr Day convicted Petrie and fined him $1100.
Mr Day also disqualified his driver's licence for one month taking into account a period of police suspension, and he also placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
The order will require him to pay to have a device fitted to his car for 12 months at the completion of the disqualification period.
