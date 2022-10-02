A disqualified driver who was on parole when he was caught driving to a job interview was told he did it to himself when he was sent back to jail in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Andrew Kenneth Solomon, 30, of Kurim Avenue, was on parole for other driving matters when he was caught driving while his licence was disqualified on July 17.
According to information provided to the court, Solomon had previously been jailed for dangerous driving and driving while his licence was disqualified and had several other counts of driving while disqualified on his record.
Magistrate David Day said Solomon also had other charges on his record including a police pursuit, and driving under the influence of drugs.
"His parole doesn't expire until it looks like November," Mr Day said.
There's no doubt that Mr Solomon has done this to himself.- Sergeant Beau Riley
"He's on parole for serious driving offences including drive while disqualified and he drives to a job interview.
"The primary function of parole is good behaviour, unfortunately for Mr Solomon his desire to drive to the job interview allowed his common sense to fly out the window."
According to a summary of the offence, Solomon was caught driving on Ophir Road on July 17, 20222.
Police were conducting stationary speed enforcement when Solomon drove past at 76 kim/h in the 50km/h zone so he was pulled over.
A police check revealed his licence had been disqualified from June 8, 2021 to November 18, 2025.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan said Solomon previously had a learners permit but did not get his provisional or full drivers licences.
Ms Duncan said Solomon was also working and been given more trust in his position.
A sentence assessment report that was made for the court that looked into Solomon's background and reasons for offending deemed him to be of low or medium risk of further offending.
"Driving offences seem to be his forte," Mr Day said.
"To assess him as low or medium risk is a nonsense considering his forte."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley also emphasised that Solomon had been serving a sentence for driving.
"There's no doubt that Mr Solomon has done this to himself," Sergeant Riley said.
Mr Day said Solomon had previously had a community-based jail sentence by way of an Intensive Correction Order for driving while his licence was disqualified.
However, Mr Day did find mitigating circumstances including his early guilty plea, that he was working and Mr Day also took into account his age and background.
"I'm of the view that he's again crossed the custody threshold, a sentence of imprisonment is necessary and it will be a sentence of seven months," Mr Day said.
"The sentence can only be served by way of full-time custody or an ICO."
However, he said "community safety is the paramount consideration" and it would not be served if Solomon was in the community.
He gave Solomon a full-time seven-month jail sentence with a two-month non-parole period until November 28, 2022.
He also gave Solomon an additional 12-month driving disqualification, but all his disqualifications will be on hold and therefore extended while he is in custody.
Solomon was outwardly calm when he was taken into custody from the floor of the courtroom to the courthouse cells before being transferred to a correctional facility.
