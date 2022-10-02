Central Western Daily
Court

Andrew Solomon jailed in Orange Local Court for driving

By Court Reporter
Updated October 2 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was on parole for other driving offences when he was caught driving while his licence was disqualified. File picture

A disqualified driver who was on parole when he was caught driving to a job interview was told he did it to himself when he was sent back to jail in Orange Local Court on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.