A pokie win led to the loss of a driver's licence for a p-plater who was caught mid-range drink-driving in Orange.
Nathan Seabrook, 20, formerly of Jonathon Road, Orange, told the police he drank three half-strength schooners of beer and three long necks in the afternoon and evening of July 29.
Seabrook was stopped just after midnight back in July and, on Thursday, faced Orange Local Court.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring told the court that it was not Seabrook's manner of driving that drew police attention to him and he has since completed the Traffic Offenders Rehabilitation Program.
"He said he finished work and had a win on the pokies and stayed a bit longer," Mr Manwaring said.
According to information provided to the court, Seabrook was driving west along Summer Street when police stopped him for a random breath test at 12.10am on July 30.
Seabrook returned a positive reading and was transported to Orange Police Station for further analysis, which returned a mid-range reading of 0.099
Magistrate David Day said if Seabrook was a more experienced driver and had a good record he would receive a different sentence.
"But he's not, he's a p-driver on a zero limit," Mr Day said.
"Unluckily for Mr Seabrook he's a P1 driver and him being issued with a licence on [March 21] this year and the blood alcohol [limit] for P drivers is 0.00."
Mr Day said Seabrook had no prior court orders and no criminal convictions of any sort and he also took note that Seabrook needed to travel to various worksites.
Mr Day convicted Seabrook, fined him $660 and in addition to a one-month driving disqualification he also placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
The disqualification took into account the time that Seabrook has been banned from driving under a police suspension.
