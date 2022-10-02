Tributes have been paid to a man that drove people around town for more than two decades and who wasn't afraid to share his opinion.
Paul "Percy" Knight was born and bred in Orange and worked as a taxi driver between the mid-1990s and the start of 2020. Prior to that, he worked as an orchard hand and fruit picker.
His step-daughter, Cally Woodhouse, paid tribute to "the father that I had never really known" following his death on September 27, aged 84.
"When he first showed up to meet mum, he pulled up on a motorbike, had sideburns, Aviators and a muscle singlet on and he looked like a pretty cool dude," she said.
"I had such a close relationship with him. With two step-brothers and a brother, I was the only girl and I was his daughter. There was no step-father, step-daughter, he was my dad and he was a very kind and loving person.
"He always expressed how he felt about you, so you always knew how much love he felt for you."
Mr Knight met his second wife and Mrs Woodhouse's mother, Gail Knight, in 1984. The couple married in 1993, but not long after they were involved in a car crash. The damage caused to Mr Knight's shoulder meant that he could no longer work as a fruit picker and had to find a new profession.
"There were a couple of years where he wasn't sure what he was going to do," Mrs Woodhouse added.
"Then one of his friends contacted him and asked if he'd like to try taxi driving. We thought that was a bit of a funny profession for him because he used to complain about people a lot, but he actually loved it and it became one of his favourite things."
He always had a lot of stories to tell as well.
"He was a very opinionated man, so there were quite a number of times where he pulled his cab over and told the passenger they had to get out because he didn't agree with what they were talking about," Mrs Woodhouse added.
"He had a way about him where people went 'no worries'."
Since Mr Knight's death, the family have received an outpouring of support from the community.
"He lived his whole life in Orange, so he met a lot of people in his time," Mrs Woodhouse said.
"We've been blown away by the number of people who have contacted us and who knew him. It makes us feel happy in some way that people loved him as much as we do."
The funeral service for Mr Knight will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 6 at Penhall Funeral Services.
