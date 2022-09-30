One of the masterminds behind the Western NSW Local Health District's 'COVID Care in the Community' program has been recognised for the innovative way in which the region tackled the pandemic.
Following a 12 months she describes as one of the hardest she's encountered, Dr Melanie Berry has been crowned the health district's Spotless Collaborative Staff Member of the Year.
The Western NSWLHD's Medical Director Clinical Quality and Patient Safety, and Emergency Medicine Specialist, Dr Berry was announced as the winner of the award at the district's annual awards and gala dinner at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday.
Based in Orange, Dr Berry was the Medical Lead for 'COVID Care in the Community' (CCiC), which ensured the region's hospitals weren't overwhelmed by patients. The CCiC's success is demonstrated by hospitalisation rates consistently lower than the NSW average.
Dr Berry wasn't in Dubbo to accept her award in person. She was in Darwin giving a presentation on the CCiC, alongside a number of her colleagues.
I think it is one the hardest things I've ever done, and our team has ever done, but also one of the most rewarding.- Dr Melanie Berry
On the night, she was lauded for her exceptional commitment and unwavering dedication in leading the rapid development and implementation of a safe, effective model for the holistic management of COVID-positive patients across the district.
"It's incredibly humbling to receive this award," Dr Berry said.
"I'd like to acknowledge all the other finalists for this award, obviously they have done incredible things within our LHD and it's a fantastic achievement for them."
The aim of the CCiC was to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on facilities in WNSWLHD by implementing a virtual model of care to support COVID positive patients at home.
The CCiC was formed rapidly in August 2021, utilising existing integrated care resources to implement a risk stratified 24-7 multidisciplinary model of care.
The CCiC was strengthened by integrating with the Remote in Home Monitoring Service, allowing virtual monitoring of patient vital signs.
More than 13,000 patients have been managed by CCiC, many of whom were vulnerable with complex health and social needs.
The Western NSWLHD says almost 40 per cent identify as indigenous, 31 per cent did not have a GP, and 87 per cent would have presented to an Emergency Department without CCiC.
"It's lovely to get an award, but really what I'm most proud of is the work that our entire team across COVID Care in the Community has done over the last year," Dr Berry added.
"We started from a very minimal service, but have looked after more than 13,000 patients who had COVID-19 safely in their home or bringing them into hospital if they needed it.
"I think it is one the hardest things I've ever done, and our team has ever done, but also one of the most rewarding."
Volunteer of the Year was Bill Sloan, from Gulgong, who became a volunteer after joining the health service's Cardiac Rehabilitation Program in 2012. He has volunteered for more than 10 years, completing training and conducting classes as a valued member of the team.
Jennifer Floyd, Oral Health Director, and Heather Cameron, Clinical Director Oral Health, were announced as dual winners of the Senior Leader of the Year Award, while Expanding Radiation Oncology Across the District and Who's Who at the Zoo won the Chief Executive and People's Choice awards, respectively.
Mark Spittal, WNSWLHD Chief Executive, said the awards provided a chance to celebrate the work and success of the teams and health professionals from right across the district amid another demanding year.
"This year presented new challenges, many of which we had never faced before, and significant periods of uncertainty. But, once again, our staff rose to those challenges to provide innovative, world-class care to our communities," Mr Spittal said.
"Each year this event allows us to not just see and appreciate the amazing work that is being done by our staff every single day across our District, but also gives us the chance to celebrate and recognise it together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.