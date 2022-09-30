Central Western Daily

Our lost youth: Lifeline Central West CEO Stephanie Robinson talks mental health

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 30 2022 - 6:30pm
'It needs to shift': Even mental health workers get asked not to talk about suicide

A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Central Western Daily. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

