For every modern metropolis in the Central West there's at least two more lost to time.
Cadia, Byng, Emu Swamp, Ophir, Hill End, Forest Reefs, Spring Hill, Glen Davis ... the ghostly remains of about 40 once-thriving towns lay abandoned across the landscape.
In an ongoing series, the Central Western Daily will visit and delve into the history of our region's forgotten settlements.
Some can be visited today as eerie time capsules, while others are little more than eroded foundations now reclaimed by nature. Few are near modern roads.
"These atmospheric scenes allow us to reconstruct stories of the past," photojournalist Shane Thoms said the state's former localities in his 2019 book Abandoned Australia.
"... whispering of long-gone happy family moments and human darkness, of working lives and the everyday pursuits of living."
White settlers crossed the Great Dividing Range in the early 19th century looking for gold. The Wiradjuri people are the original inhabitants of the land.
The boom and bust of early prospecting created a perfect environment for the rapid rise and fall of micro-civilisations.
Ophir - about 30 kilometres from Orange - created national headlines in 1851 with discovery of the continent's first payable gold. Today almost nothing remains.
A mass-exodus from the once-thriving oil town Glen Davis - north of Lithgow - began in the 1950s. Many of the original buildings remain standing.
The Central Western Daily will visit the latter for the first instalment in a multi-part series on abandoned towns. More to come.
