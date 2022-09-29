It's a house divided at one Orange business this week, with staff - and family - rivalries surfacing ahead of the 2022 NRL Grand Final.
Pose Hair Design on Kite Street has been kitted out in blue and yellow since Tuesday, courtesy of owner Emerson Drady.
"My dad was a one-eyed Eels supporter ... I have been the biggest supporter forever," she said, of the team yet to win a premiership in her lifetime.
Honks of support have been constant since the streamers went up, but not everyone at the popular salon is sold on its aesthetic enhancements.
... it'll be a big rivalry in our house.- Emerson Drady ahead of the NRL decider on Sunday
"The other girls didn't want me to put it up because they're all Penrith supporters and so is my partner ... it'll be a big rivalry in our house."
The Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers are two of the closest clubs to Orange. Both have significant fan bases in the region.
Earlier this week Orange's own former-Eels player Daniel Mortimer spoke about his passion for the club and prediction for the grand final.
The 2022 NRL Grand Final begins 7.30pm on Sunday, October 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.