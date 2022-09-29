Central Western Daily
NRL Grand Final: Battle lines drawn at Pose Hair Design in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
September 29 2022 - 7:00am
Emerson Drady - owner of Pose Hair Design, in Orange - has kitted out the popular salon in blue and yellow ahead of this weekend's NRL Grand Final between the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers.

It's a house divided at one Orange business this week, with staff - and family - rivalries surfacing ahead of the 2022 NRL Grand Final.

