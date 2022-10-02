In the span of a month, Jack Cole has made his NRL debut, been named Jersey Flegg player of the year and scored a try in his side's NSW Cup grand final victory; talk about your purple patches.
The most recent of those triumphs, a 29-22 win for his Penrith Panthers over the Canterbury Bulldogs, came this past weekend.
"There were definitely a lot of nerves," he said of the leadup to the NSW Cup decider.
"They had TVs in the sheds and we saw that the Jersey Flegg boys ended up getting up so I think we felt a little bit of pressure that we had to win to get that milestone of three grades winning."
Cole's contribution on the scoreboard came in the 37th minute, when the Orange CYMS junior pounced on a loose ball and ran nearly half the field for a try.
"I think I was just in the right place at the right time," he said.
"I was fortunate that the ball didn't go to where it wanted to. I was lucky that it was only 40 metres I had to run and not 100."
So how did Cole feel when the final whistle blew and crowned the Panthers champions?
Fair to say he felt a bit of relief.
"It probably didn't look too quick, but it felt pretty quick out in the field," he said.
"It was a pretty good feeling."
Lifting the NSW Cup was the cherry on top of what was a breakout year for the young star.
He made his NRL debut during the Panthers' round 25 match against the North Queensland Cowboys.
"It was the best thing ever," he said.
"I started playing footy when I was 12 and ever since then it's been what I've wanted to do, so to get the call up was a dream come true."
Cole came off the bench and played about 20 minutes. You could hardly tell it was his first time stepping foot in an NRL game.
"I was actually pretty calm going into the game and I wasn't as nervous as I thought I was going to be," he said.
"It probably hit me when we went out onto the field and all the fans were booing, but when I went out there I was smiling the whole time."
Less than two weeks later and he was being awarded the Jersey Flegg player of the year award.
Asked if he was surprised to take out the honour given how much NSW Cup he played, Cole said: "That's the exact same thought that went through my head."
"I was pretty grateful to achieve something like that. Looking back it was three years ago I was looking at Charlie Staines getting it and I thought it was pretty cool, so to get it myself was pretty exciting."
Cole's season isn't done just yet though.
His Panthers will now take on QRL Cup winners, the Norths Devils, in the NRL State Championship on Sunday.
"It doesn't have the same feel as the grand final, but we obviously want to win it. I think the boys are pretty confident," he said of the match.
"In the off-season I think I'm going to head home back to Orange and catch up with family and friends for a few weeks before heading back down and eventually starting pre-season."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
