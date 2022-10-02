Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jack Cole talks Penrith Panthers NRL debut, NSW Cup grand final and Jersey Flegg honour

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
October 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Cole (back row third from the left) and his Penrith Panthers teammates celebrate winning the NSW Cup. Picture by Bryden Sharp.

In the span of a month, Jack Cole has made his NRL debut, been named Jersey Flegg player of the year and scored a try in his side's NSW Cup grand final victory; talk about your purple patches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.