Over 20 years ago I was convinced to go down one of those tunnel water slides at a tinpot amusement park just out of Bendigo.
Hoping to encourage my young son to 'Have a go mate, it's not that bad' I reluctantly lined up at the top of the spiral of faded fibreglass through which disconcertingly brown cloudy water flowed.
As the young and fearless threw themselves headfirst into the abyss I eventually came to be sitting at its entrance. Soon discovered that being 198 centimetres tall and close to 100 kilograms means that the only shape in which I can be delivered to those below is in that of a torpedo.
There was no sitting up for me.
As soon as my fingers were prised from the edge of the tunnel and I slid away, the acceleration built up. Like a neutron at the Large Hadron Collider my speed increased and no matter how I flailed about in terror my descent only quickened.
A third of the way down I took on a quiet Buddhist-like calm, accepted my fate and simply allowed the journeyman to deliver me into the turbid pool that lay festering in the Victorian summer sun.
Such was that feeling when I alighted the coach at Orange Railway Station to take me to Cootamundra, and then onto the XPT to Melbourne where my son now lives and works as a chef.
The coach had come from Bathurst and as one passenger alighted to fire up his half-smoked rollie I tossed my bag into the coaches underbelly and climbed aboard.
Unfamiliar with the mores of coach travel, particularly on one carrying only seven passengers, I was clearly the old curious fool looking for his allocated seat.
"Just grab a seat anywhere," said a helpful young lad who had spread his electronic ephemera over both of his seats.
With that in mind, and a desire to spread my lanky frame in every direction, I spotted at the rear of the coach a seat directly behind the space allocated for the disabled access.
The extra legroom beckoned and with my camera bag, novel and water bottle I made the first error of my nine hour journey.
There is a reason why the back of the bus was historically the place where the less well-to-do in society once sat. It remains as Lucifer's favourite torment.
As the bus eased out of Orange it was all well, but once we headed towards Cargo and Cudal the bouncing suspension, and seeming lack of taut sway bars, prohibited me from enjoying three hours and ten minutes of reading Kazuo Ishiguro's 'Klara and the Sun.'
With only the option of watching the scenery rush past me and no possibility of escape, that Buddhist calm once more became my state of being.
As the coach bounced and tossed my spine around courtesy of the rain affected road between the four Cs' Cudal, Cargo, Canowindra and Cowra, I was able to take in the splendour of field after field of blinding Canola crops without fearing that I would careen off the road.
When you're not looking at the road or have your head buried in a book, you start to notice things that you would otherwise miss.
Things like bloated dead cows in dams, goats copulating on rocks, shattered homes born from shattered dreams, and the ubiquitous rundown shack on the edge of town surrounded by dead cars and whitegoods.
It was after one slump in the road, that swung my head like it had been manipulated by an invisible chiropractor, that I noticed a smear of hair oil on the window.
A man with a fine head of hair I am not, plus this opaque disc of clearly defined oil was too low for it to be mine. The only conclusion I could make was that on the previous trip the passenger who sat there had suffered a serious concussion from the impact of head on glass. I couldn't see blood or bone fragments, but to be fair I didn't look too hard.
The bus route is an odd one and takes in the alluringly named Bendick Murrell.
If patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel, Bendo, as it's probably known, but I have no proof, has the highest population of scoundrels in any village in Australia.
Australian flags hang from nearly every home and even across the broken windscreens on yes, those dead cars at that place on the edge of town.
On the Olympic Highway the ride was somewhat calmer and soon we arrived in Cootamundra station where I was able to take in a cup-of-too-hot coffee and an adequate melting moment.
Compared to the coach the XPT, yes I did book first class because of the leg room advantage, was sheer luxury.
There were oodles of space, it was quiet and full of grey haired Sydney-siders no doubt using up those seniors discounts.
There was also David.
David was not just a train nerd, David was a public transport enthusiast who belonged to a family where silence was like an unwelcome visitor.
If you want to know how to get from Berowra Water to Burswood, on the bus, David will tell you, as he did to all of us within earshot.
With a five hour journey ahead of me I decided to partake in the delights of railway cuisine, and make a quick change of seating away from David and the current discussion of whether Panadol tastes better than Ibuprofen.
As I stood gazing at the sandwiches I noticed four European travellers gazing at the menu. They, like me, chose pre-packaged cheese and crackers and water.
I'm sure the pies etc were fine, but I wasn't keen to risk it, besides, I had a chef son meeting me in Melbourne where I was promised three days of gourmet delights.
When we met he asked me how the trip was. My answer was simple.
"You should have a go mate, it's not that bad."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
