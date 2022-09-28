Music store vandal reverse-kicked window after learning he couldn't go to the pub

The man that smashed a window of Orange's biggest music store while enraged on a drunken night out has been sentenced.
Mathew Phillip Fuller reverse-kicked the front facade of Lander's Music after learning he was barred from Hotel Orange just after 11pm on April 2.
The 29-year-old - who lives on Lords Place - punched a window at the pub twice immediately after being told by security he could not enter. This did not cause damage.
He was "argumentative, verbally aggressive, and swearing" when CCTV showed him wandering up Summer Street with a female acquaintance several minutes later.
When Fuller reached the music store he turned his back and kicked the window with his right foot - creating a "cobwebs-style crack." He looked at the damage and ran away.
Police visited his home several months later for questioning. The 29-year-old was honest and said he wanted to pay for the damage but did not have a job.
Mathew Phillip Fuller did not show up to his own court hearing on September 15. He was convicted of damaging property in absence and fined $550.
He is required to pay to repair the damage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.