Central Western Daily

Mathew Phillip Fuller convicted of vandalising Lander's Music in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated September 28 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 8:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Music store vandal reverse-kicked window after learning he couldn't go to the pub

The man that smashed a window of Orange's biggest music store while enraged on a drunken night out has been sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.