Central Western Daily

Demolition work continues at what was the Wallerawang power station

September 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Greenspot CEO Brett Hawkins and Greenspot development manager Malcolm Macleod.

THE transformation continues at an old power station site between Bathurst and Lithgow as it readies to host what is described as one of the largest batteries in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.