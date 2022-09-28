Central Western Daily
Peter John Hilliar convicted in absence at Bathurst Local Court for two counts of possessing prohibited drugs

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:13am, first published 8:30am
Police said they saw the 43-year-old was parked in South Bathurst.

A "vague and evasive" answer to police questioning has led to a man receiving a $1600 fine.

