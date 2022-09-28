Art is set to burst back across the colour city this week for the first time since lockdown.
Ceramics, painting, photography, collage, weaving, and poetry will feature across two parallel exhibitions.
Amateur groups Colour City Creatives (CCC) and Art From the Heart (AFH) are hosting the events as part of Orange's annual Wine Festival.
"A broad range of different art is what we pride ourselves on," Jude Keogh, a CCC ceramics specialist and a photographer for this masthead, said.
"We have all different kinds of artists that work in different mediums ... You're not going to go there and see the same old thing."
The exhibition's central theme is APERITIF - "art to stimulate the appetite" - but a plethora of subject matters are engaged.
"I'm looking at the swings and shifts that are going on in the world at the moment," Toni Bilton said of her collagraph dubbed Pendulum.
"The idea of climate change and how the patterns of the earth can be picked up using earthy materials like salt ... to get a different patina."
AFH painter Audrey Tonkin said her group was excited to put its work on display: "It's a group of woman who enjoy painting ... we have a lot of fun."
The Colour City Creatives exhibition opens 6pm on Friday, September 30 at the Kite Street 2nd Orange Scout Hall. It will run until October 3.
Art From the Heart's exhibition opens 2pm on Friday, September 30 at the Holy Trinity Church Hall on Anson Street. It runs until October 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.