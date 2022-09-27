While Refugee Week has now been and gone for this year, we can't let its significance disappear from our thoughts and prayers.
We need to keep before our minds the plight of people who have sought refuge and asylum here in Australia and who are still struggling to achieve freedom, acceptance and security to begin a new life.
We have a long history of people coming to Australia from across the world.
The only people whose ancestors were bred and born here are our Aboriginal brothers and sisters who were unjustly displaced when the first fleet arrived here, and who are still struggling to get their rightful place as citizens.
The theme for this year's Refugee Week was "Healing".
This little word has multiple meanings and implications and spreads across our physical, mental, emotional, psychological and spiritual arenas.
So many of our refugees and asylum seekers have fled the horrors of war and carnage, the deliberate murder of their family and friends and the destruction of the places they used to call home.
It is no easy task to come to healing and forgiveness for such atrocities, yet the goodness and kindness of fellow human beings can make a wonderful contribution.
Here in Orange and nearby towns, extraordinary steps are being taken to reach out to some displaced people from Ukraine to enable them to start their lives afresh.
The renovation of the old disused Josephite Convent in Molong thanks to the generosity and lovingkindness of so many people, is fast approaching completion to provide accommodation for three Ukrainian families.
The people of Millthorpe were active very early in the piece, and Shalom House of Prayer in Carcoar has opened its doors to another family.
We can be proud of our wonderful fellow citizens giving their energy and expertise to this great cause.
Sadly, there is a huge stumbling block within our Government structure with the enormous backlog of visa applications that have been unattended and unprocessed for many years.
This means that we have hundreds of people here in Australia still waiting in Limbo, forbidden to work, or access Medicare or take charge of their future.
How they are able to live in this situation, put food on the table or clothes on their backs is a mystery to me.
Anthony Albanese has spoken about this, and hopefully will repair the damage permitted by the previous Government.
If these people were allowed to be employed, it would make quite a difference to the unemployment numbers and contribute to the economy as well as put into practice Jesus' advice when asked about the Commandments.
"Love God" and "Love one another".
Even the 10 commandments God gave to Moses which are so well known down the centuries can be practiced in these two.
So each of us needs to do "what we can, with what we've got at any given moment "to make our little world a better, kinder, more hospitable place.
