This weekend is your last chance to catch Orange Regional Gallery's survey exhibition 'Catherine O'Donnell: Beyond the Shadow' which closes at 4pm on Sunday, October 2.
The centrepiece of the exhibition is O'Donnell's first major installation, 'Fibro Majestic' a 75 per cent scale sculpture of a floating, fibro house that expands her exploration of mid-century Australian architecture.
This evocative and playful artwork is extraordinary in its attention to detail, with the artist making all of the doors, windows and flyscreens with support from Mike Allen and John Daly on our Gallery team.
The Gallery's Curator, Lucy Stranger, worked closely with O'Donnell in the development of the exhibition and has included remarkably detailed drawings of windows, houses, and blocks of flats-each reimagined to present an uncanny shadow of real life.
In her deconstruction and reimagining, O'Donnell brings a sensitivity to public housing which often goes uncelebrated in our cultural heritage.
Situated around the central house are delicate, gold leaf houses that glow in a shrine to the fibro.
In this expansion into sculpture, O'Donnell furthers her examination of the materiality of the houses that colour the Australian experience.
From pastel colours to the geometric shapes of the cut fibro sheeting and trims, we are invited to investigate the details of the buildings and the memories they spark.
Catherine has even 3D-printed the window latches to ensure that the downscaling occurs at every level.
The artwork has resonated with our local and visiting audiences with many people stopping at the front desk to share memories in response to the artwork.
Some of our visitor comments include:
"I don't usually like installation art - however I absolutely loved the fibro house," and "The Catherine O'Donnell exhibition is breathtaking. I'm surprised I had never heard of her before now".
Another visitor also commented: "Thanks for a memorable afternoon - Catherine o' Donnell absolutely superb."
As with all our exhibitions, we'll be sad to see this one come down, but the good news is that it will now tour to Grafton Regional Gallery.
Join us on Friday 7 October at 5.30 pm for the opening of three new exhibitions: Ana Pollak: Headlines, Jenni Kemarre Martiniello: Confluence and Richard Morecroft: Therefore. Visit the Orange Regional Gallery's website for more details and bookings.
